Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹224.7 and closed at ₹223. The stock reached a high of ₹226 and a low of ₹218.2. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹139,200.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,780,132 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹220.6. There has been a 0.68% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.5.
On the last day, Jio Financial Services recorded a trading volume of 1,780,132 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹223.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!