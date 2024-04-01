Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹356.85, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹353.8

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹354.95 and a close price of ₹350.45. The high for the day was ₹357.5, while the low was ₹350.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹224,779.19 crore. The 52-week high was ₹374.5 and the 52-week low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,090,347 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹356.85, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹353.8
Jio Financial Services stock closed at ₹356.85 today, showing a 0.86% increase from the previous day. The net change in price was ₹3.05. Yesterday's closing price was ₹353.8. Overall, Jio Financial Services stock experienced a slight uptick in value today.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|356.85
|3.05
|0.86
|374.5
|204.65
|226716.95
|Mankind Pharma
|2301.9
|4.55
|0.2
|2374.75
|1240.75
|92211.45
|JSW Infrastructure
|247.1
|1.6
|0.65
|276.0
|141.75
|51891.04
|Tata Technologies
|1049.95
|29.0
|2.84
|1400.0
|1020.0
|42593.17
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|142.65
|6.75
|4.97
|215.0
|49.99
|32589.82
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹355.55 and a high of ₹364.15 on the current day.
Jio Financial Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Jio Financial Services Ltd stock's 52-week low price was at 202.80, while the 52-week high price reached 374.50. This indicates a significant price range within the past year, with potential opportunities for investors to capitalize on fluctuations in the stock's value.
Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹356.45, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹353.8
The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is ₹356.45, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 2.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors should monitor further market movements to make informed decisions.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|356.5
|2.7
|0.76
|374.5
|204.65
|226494.58
|Mankind Pharma
|2313.95
|16.6
|0.72
|2374.75
|1240.75
|92694.16
|JSW Infrastructure
|246.55
|1.05
|0.43
|276.0
|141.75
|51775.54
|Tata Technologies
|1048.0
|27.05
|2.65
|1400.0
|1020.0
|42514.06
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|142.65
|6.75
|4.97
|215.0
|49.99
|32589.82
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹356.4, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹353.8
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹356.4, with a net change of 2.6 and a percent change of 0.73. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Jio Financial Services Board Meetings
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹355.55 and a high of ₹364.15 on the current day.
Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹356.2, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹353.8
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹356.2, with a 0.68% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.4.
Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jio Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|346.78
|10 Days
|346.04
|20 Days
|337.35
|50 Days
|296.07
|100 Days
|264.78
|300 Days
|252.69
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹355.55 and a high of ₹364.15 on the current day.
Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹357.35, up 1% from yesterday's ₹353.8
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹357.35, with a percent change of 1% and a net change of 3.55. This suggests a slight positive movement in the stock price.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|357.95
|4.15
|1.17
|374.5
|204.65
|227415.81
|Mankind Pharma
|2320.85
|23.5
|1.02
|2374.75
|1240.75
|92970.57
|JSW Infrastructure
|247.3
|1.8
|0.73
|276.0
|141.75
|51933.04
|Tata Technologies
|1053.85
|32.9
|3.22
|1400.0
|1020.0
|42751.38
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|142.65
|6.75
|4.97
|215.0
|49.99
|32589.82
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹357.65, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹353.8
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹357.65 with a percent change of 1.09, resulting in a net change of 3.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may view this as a promising sign for the company's financial performance.
Click here for Jio Financial Services News
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹356.8 and a high of ₹364.15 during the trading day.
Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹357.3, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹353.8
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹357.3, with a net change of 3.5 and a percent change of 0.99. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|358.6
|4.8
|1.36
|374.5
|204.65
|227828.77
|Mankind Pharma
|2343.4
|46.05
|2.0
|2374.75
|1240.75
|93873.9
|JSW Infrastructure
|248.0
|2.5
|1.02
|276.0
|141.75
|52080.04
|Tata Technologies
|1044.2
|23.25
|2.28
|1400.0
|1020.0
|42359.91
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|142.65
|6.75
|4.97
|215.0
|49.99
|32589.82
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services stock's low price today was ₹356.8 and the high price reached was ₹364.15.
Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹358.55, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹353.8
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹358.55, representing a 1.34% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.75 points.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|359.2
|5.4
|1.53
|374.5
|204.65
|228209.97
|Mankind Pharma
|2341.75
|44.4
|1.93
|2374.75
|1240.75
|93807.8
|JSW Infrastructure
|245.45
|-0.05
|-0.02
|276.0
|141.75
|51544.54
|Tata Technologies
|1041.65
|20.7
|2.03
|1400.0
|1020.0
|42256.46
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|142.65
|6.75
|4.97
|215.0
|49.99
|32589.82
Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹359.05, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹353.8
The current data shows that Jio Financial Services stock is priced at ₹359.05, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 5.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹356.8 and a high of ₹364.15 on the current day.
Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹359.5, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹353.8
The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹359.5, with a percent change of 1.61 and a net change of 5.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.81%
|3 Months
|49.04%
|6 Months
|57.19%
|YTD
|51.86%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹353.8, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹350.45
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹353.8, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 3.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹350.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,090,347 and the closing price was ₹350.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!