Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at 356.85, up 0.86% from yesterday's 353.8

14 min read . 06:32 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 353.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.85 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of 354.95 and a close price of 350.45. The high for the day was 357.5, while the low was 350.5. The market capitalization stood at 224,779.19 crore. The 52-week high was 374.5 and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,090,347 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:32 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹356.85, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹353.8

Jio Financial Services stock closed at 356.85 today, showing a 0.86% increase from the previous day. The net change in price was 3.05. Yesterday's closing price was 353.8. Overall, Jio Financial Services stock experienced a slight uptick in value today.

01 Apr 2024, 06:17 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services356.853.050.86374.5204.65226716.95
Mankind Pharma2301.94.550.22374.751240.7592211.45
JSW Infrastructure247.11.60.65276.0141.7551891.04
Tata Technologies1049.9529.02.841400.01020.042593.17
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency142.656.754.97215.049.9932589.82
01 Apr 2024, 05:33 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 355.55 and a high of 364.15 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 03:19 PM IST Jio Financial Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Jio Financial Services Ltd stock's 52-week low price was at 202.80, while the 52-week high price reached 374.50. This indicates a significant price range within the past year, with potential opportunities for investors to capitalize on fluctuations in the stock's value.

01 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹356.45, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹353.8

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 356.45, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 2.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors should monitor further market movements to make informed decisions.

01 Apr 2024, 02:31 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services356.52.70.76374.5204.65226494.58
Mankind Pharma2313.9516.60.722374.751240.7592694.16
JSW Infrastructure246.551.050.43276.0141.7551775.54
Tata Technologies1048.027.052.651400.01020.042514.06
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency142.656.754.97215.049.9932589.82
01 Apr 2024, 02:23 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹356.4, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹353.8

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 356.4, with a net change of 2.6 and a percent change of 0.73. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Jio Financial Services Board Meetings

01 Apr 2024, 02:13 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 355.55 and a high of 364.15 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹356.2, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹353.8

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 356.2, with a 0.68% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.4.

01 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:32 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days346.78
10 Days346.04
20 Days337.35
50 Days296.07
100 Days264.78
300 Days252.69
01 Apr 2024, 01:13 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 355.55 and a high of 364.15 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:02 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹357.35, up 1% from yesterday's ₹353.8

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 357.35, with a percent change of 1% and a net change of 3.55. This suggests a slight positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:30 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services357.954.151.17374.5204.65227415.81
Mankind Pharma2320.8523.51.022374.751240.7592970.57
JSW Infrastructure247.31.80.73276.0141.7551933.04
Tata Technologies1053.8532.93.221400.01020.042751.38
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency142.656.754.97215.049.9932589.82
01 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹357.65, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹353.8

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 357.65 with a percent change of 1.09, resulting in a net change of 3.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may view this as a promising sign for the company's financial performance.

Click here for Jio Financial Services News

01 Apr 2024, 12:11 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 356.8 and a high of 364.15 during the trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:43 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹357.3, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹353.8

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 357.3, with a net change of 3.5 and a percent change of 0.99. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 11:32 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services358.64.81.36374.5204.65227828.77
Mankind Pharma2343.446.052.02374.751240.7593873.9
JSW Infrastructure248.02.51.02276.0141.7552080.04
Tata Technologies1044.223.252.281400.01020.042359.91
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency142.656.754.97215.049.9932589.82
01 Apr 2024, 11:13 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock's low price today was 356.8 and the high price reached was 364.15.

01 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹358.55, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹353.8

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 358.55, representing a 1.34% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.75 points.

01 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services359.25.41.53374.5204.65228209.97
Mankind Pharma2341.7544.41.932374.751240.7593807.8
JSW Infrastructure245.45-0.05-0.02276.0141.7551544.54
Tata Technologies1041.6520.72.031400.01020.042256.46
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency142.656.754.97215.049.9932589.82
01 Apr 2024, 10:23 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹359.05, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹353.8

The current data shows that Jio Financial Services stock is priced at 359.05, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 5.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 356.8 and a high of 364.15 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹359.5, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹353.8

The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 359.5, with a percent change of 1.61 and a net change of 5.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.81%
3 Months49.04%
6 Months57.19%
YTD51.86%
1 Year-99999.99%
01 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹353.8, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹350.45

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 353.8, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 3.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹350.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,090,347 and the closing price was 350.45.

