Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹303.85 and closed at ₹306.10, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹303.85 and a low of ₹296.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹189,772.6 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹394.70 and a low of ₹231.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 695,404 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 695 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹303.85 & ₹296.35 yesterday to end at ₹298.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend