Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services' stock opened at ₹357 and closed at ₹353.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹364.15, while the low was ₹355.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹226716.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹374.5 and ₹204.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,935,390 shares traded.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|357.15
|0.3
|0.08
|374.5
|204.65
|226907.54
|Mankind Pharma
|2396.75
|84.4
|3.65
|2374.75
|1240.75
|96011.03
|JSW Infrastructure
|251.7
|4.6
|1.86
|276.0
|141.75
|52857.04
|Tata Technologies
|1092.1
|42.15
|4.01
|1400.0
|1020.0
|44303.06
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|149.75
|7.1
|4.98
|215.0
|49.99
|34211.88
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services stock had a low of ₹356 and a high of ₹362.75 on the current day. The price range for the stock was between ₹356 and ₹362.75 throughout the trading session.
Jio Financial Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Jio Financial Services Ltd stock's 52-week low price was at 202.80, and the high was at 374.50. This shows a significant range in the stock's performance over the past year, indicating potential volatility and investment opportunities.
Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹357.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹356.85
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹357.1 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jio Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|346.78
|10 Days
|346.04
|20 Days
|337.35
|50 Days
|296.07
|100 Days
|264.78
|300 Days
|252.69
Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.39%
|3 Months
|48.6%
|6 Months
|54.39%
|YTD
|53.23%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹353.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services on the BSE had a trading volume of 2,935,390 shares with a closing price of ₹353.8.
