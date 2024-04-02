Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 06:16 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 356.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.1 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services' stock opened at 357 and closed at 353.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 364.15, while the low was 355.55. The market capitalization stood at 226716.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 374.5 and 204.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,935,390 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:16 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services357.150.30.08374.5204.65226907.54
Mankind Pharma2396.7584.43.652374.751240.7596011.03
JSW Infrastructure251.74.61.86276.0141.7552857.04
Tata Technologies1092.142.154.011400.01020.044303.06
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency149.757.14.98215.049.9934211.88
02 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock had a low of 356 and a high of 362.75 on the current day. The price range for the stock was between 356 and 362.75 throughout the trading session.

02 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST Jio Financial Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Jio Financial Services Ltd stock's 52-week low price was at 202.80, and the high was at 374.50. This shows a significant range in the stock's performance over the past year, indicating potential volatility and investment opportunities.

02 Apr 2024, 03:02 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹357.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹356.85

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 357.1 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:31 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services358.01.150.32374.5204.65227447.57
Mankind Pharma2371.4559.12.562374.751240.7594997.55
JSW Infrastructure251.554.451.8276.0141.7552825.54
Tata Technologies1093.243.254.121400.01020.044347.68
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency149.757.14.98215.049.9934211.88
02 Apr 2024, 02:22 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹358.25, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹356.85

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 358.25, showing a slight increase of 0.39% with a net change of 1.4.

02 Apr 2024, 02:11 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock reached a high of 362.75 and a low of 357.55 on the current trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:41 PM IST Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹359.3, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹356.85

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 359.3, which represents a 0.69% increase. This translates to a net change of 2.45 points.

Click here for Jio Financial Services AGM

02 Apr 2024, 01:31 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days346.78
10 Days346.04
20 Days337.35
50 Days296.07
100 Days264.78
300 Days252.69
02 Apr 2024, 01:10 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 357.55 and a high of 362.75 on the current trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:01 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹359.45, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹356.85

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 359.45, with a net change of 2.6 and a percent change of 0.73. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 12:32 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services359.152.30.64374.5204.65228178.2
Mankind Pharma2356.1543.81.892374.751240.7594384.65
JSW Infrastructure252.65.52.23276.0141.7553046.04
Tata Technologies1108.9559.05.621400.01020.044986.61
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency149.757.14.98215.049.9934211.88
02 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹359.1, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹356.85

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is at 359.1, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors may view this as a positive trend in the performance of Jio Financial Services.

02 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 357.55 and a high of 362.75 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:43 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹359.05, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹356.85

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 359.05 with a net change of 2.2 and a percent change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:30 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services359.352.50.7374.5204.65228305.27
Mankind Pharma2353.841.451.792374.751240.7594290.51
JSW Infrastructure251.44.31.74276.0141.7552794.04
Tata Technologies1109.1559.25.641400.01020.044994.73
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency149.757.14.98215.049.9934211.88
02 Apr 2024, 11:13 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock's low price today was 357.55 and the high price reached was 362.75.

02 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹358.35, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹356.85

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 358.35, with a percent change of 0.42, representing a net change of 1.5.

02 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services360.253.40.95374.5204.65228877.06
Mankind Pharma2343.230.851.332374.751240.7593865.88
JSW Infrastructure249.52.40.97276.0141.7552395.04
Tata Technologies1119.7569.86.651400.01020.045424.73
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency149.757.14.98215.049.9934211.88
02 Apr 2024, 10:23 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹359.65, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹356.85

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 359.65, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 2.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Jio Financial Services Profit Loss

02 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 358.1 and a high of 362.75.

02 Apr 2024, 09:44 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹358.95, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹356.85

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 358.95, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.39%
3 Months48.6%
6 Months54.39%
YTD53.23%
1 Year-99999.99%
02 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹353.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services on the BSE had a trading volume of 2,935,390 shares with a closing price of 353.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!