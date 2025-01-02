Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹299.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹298.75. The stock reached a high of ₹306.35 and a low of ₹298.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,93,425.7 crore, the stock's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹394.7 and low of ₹231.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 866,174 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 0.30%, currently trading at ₹305.40. Over the past year, the price of Jio Financial Services shares has risen by 29.36%, reaching ₹305.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a 9.20% increase, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.08%
|3 Months
|-6.9%
|6 Months
|-13.34%
|YTD
|1.93%
|1 Year
|29.36%
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|307.5
|Support 1
|299.9
|Resistance 2
|310.75
|Support 2
|295.55
|Resistance 3
|315.1
|Support 3
|292.3
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 866 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹306.35 & ₹298.85 yesterday to end at ₹304.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend