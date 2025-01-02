Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 298.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 304.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 299.1 and closed slightly lower at 298.75. The stock reached a high of 306.35 and a low of 298.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of 1,93,425.7 crore, the stock's performance reflects its 52-week high of 394.7 and low of 231.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 866,174 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 0.30%, currently trading at 305.40. Over the past year, the price of Jio Financial Services shares has risen by 29.36%, reaching 305.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a 9.20% increase, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.08%
3 Months-6.9%
6 Months-13.34%
YTD1.93%
1 Year29.36%
02 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1307.5Support 1299.9
Resistance 2310.75Support 2295.55
Resistance 3315.1Support 3292.3
02 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14212 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 866 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹298.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 306.35 & 298.85 yesterday to end at 304.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.