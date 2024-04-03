Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 357.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 359.15, reached a high of 362.75, and closed at 356.85. The low for the day was 356, with a market capitalization of 226,907.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 374.5, and the low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,318,637 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services356.05-1.1-0.31374.5204.65226208.68
Mankind Pharma2364.0-32.75-1.372417.151240.7594699.11
JSW Infrastructure250.95-0.75-0.3276.0141.7552699.54
Tata Technologies1095.02.90.271400.01020.044420.7
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency157.27.454.97215.049.9935913.91
03 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹356.35, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹357.15

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is at 356.35 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:14 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock traded at a low of 353.15 and a high of 358.80 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹356.6, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹357.15

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 356.6 with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or changes in the near future.

03 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.61%
3 Months47.6%
6 Months54.32%
YTD53.29%
1 Year-99999.99%
03 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹357.15, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹356.85

The Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 357.15 with a percent change of 0.08, representing a net change of 0.3. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

03 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹356.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,318,637 and the closing price was 356.85.

