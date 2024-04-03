Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stock Drops in Trading Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹359.15, reached a high of ₹362.75, and closed at ₹356.85. The low for the day was ₹356, with a market capitalization of ₹226,907.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹374.5, and the low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,318,637 shares traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|356.05
|-1.1
|-0.31
|374.5
|204.65
|226208.68
|Mankind Pharma
|2364.0
|-32.75
|-1.37
|2417.15
|1240.75
|94699.11
|JSW Infrastructure
|250.95
|-0.75
|-0.3
|276.0
|141.75
|52699.54
|Tata Technologies
|1095.0
|2.9
|0.27
|1400.0
|1020.0
|44420.7
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|157.2
|7.45
|4.97
|215.0
|49.99
|35913.91
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is at ₹356.35 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Jio Financial Services stock traded at a low of ₹353.15 and a high of ₹358.80 on the current day.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹356.6 with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or changes in the near future.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.61%
|3 Months
|47.6%
|6 Months
|54.32%
|YTD
|53.29%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹357.15 with a percent change of 0.08, representing a net change of 0.3. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,318,637 and the closing price was ₹356.85.
