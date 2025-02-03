Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹240.45 and closed at ₹241.35, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹240.45 and a low of ₹235.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹153,523.70 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹394.70 and a low of ₹231.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 332,735 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services is 62.95% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹237.10, reflecting a decrease of 1.76%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may indicate a potential further decline.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 238.67 and 236.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 236.22 and selling near hourly resistance 238.67 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|238.9
|Support 1
|237.0
|Resistance 2
|239.85
|Support 2
|236.05
|Resistance 3
|240.8
|Support 3
|235.1
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹240.45 & ₹235.60 yesterday to end at ₹238.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend