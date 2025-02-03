Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 03 Feb 2025, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 241.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 240.45 and closed at 241.35, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 240.45 and a low of 235.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of 153,523.70 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 394.70 and a low of 231.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 332,735 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 11:46 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 62.95% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services is 62.95% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 237.10, reflecting a decrease of 1.76%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may indicate a potential further decline.

03 Feb 2025, 11:34 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 238.67 and 236.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 236.22 and selling near hourly resistance 238.67 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1238.9Support 1237.0
Resistance 2239.85Support 2236.05
Resistance 3240.8Support 3235.1
03 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹241.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 240.45 & 235.60 yesterday to end at 238.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

