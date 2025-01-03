Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 304.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 304.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 306.35 and closed at 304.50, experiencing a high of 306.95 and a low of 303.35. The company's market capitalization stood at 193,584.6 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 394.70 and a low of 231.95. The BSE volume for the day was 813,390 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14305 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 813 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹304.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 306.95 & 303.35 yesterday to end at 304.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.