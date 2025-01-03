Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹306.35 and closed at ₹304.50, experiencing a high of ₹306.95 and a low of ₹303.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹193,584.6 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹394.70 and a low of ₹231.95. The BSE volume for the day was 813,390 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 813 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹306.95 & ₹303.35 yesterday to end at ₹304.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend