Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Trend Today
LIVE UPDATES

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

8 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.44 %. The stock closed at 344.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 354.95 and closed at 347.8. The stock reached a high of 358 and a low of 342.2. The market capitalization stood at 218807.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were 394.7 and 204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,472,671 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:34:08 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 357.15 & a low of 354.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1357.13Support 1354.88
Resistance 2358.27Support 2353.77
Resistance 3359.38Support 3352.63
03 Jun 2024, 09:55:41 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 3.4% today, reaching 356.1, in line with the upward trend of its industry peers including Mankind Pharma, JSW Infrastructure, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, and Tata Technologies. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 2.71% and 2.7% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services356.111.73.4394.7204.65226240.45
Mankind Pharma2147.91.850.092488.651320.486042.39
JSW Infrastructure295.7512.954.58299.45141.7560673.43
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency191.757.03.79215.049.999870.9
Tata Technologies1045.113.51.311400.01004.1542394.48
03 Jun 2024, 09:32:22 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹356.25, up 3.44% from yesterday's ₹344.4

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 353.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 363.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 363.8 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:19:20 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 3.67% and is currently trading at 357.05. However, over the past year, the price of Jio Financial Services shares has dropped by -99999.99% to 357.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.76%
3 Months8.0%
6 Months52.71%
YTD47.82%
1 Year-99999.99%
03 Jun 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1353.9Support 1338.1
Resistance 2363.8Support 2332.2
Resistance 3369.7Support 3322.3
03 Jun 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8752 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 330.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

03 Jun 2024, 08:02:50 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹347.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 358 & 342.2 yesterday to end at 347.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

