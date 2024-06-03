Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹354.95 and closed at ₹347.8. The stock reached a high of ₹358 and a low of ₹342.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹218807.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹394.7 and ₹204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,472,671 shares traded.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 357.15 & a low of 354.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|357.13
|Support 1
|354.88
|Resistance 2
|358.27
|Support 2
|353.77
|Resistance 3
|359.38
|Support 3
|352.63
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 3.4% today, reaching ₹356.1, in line with the upward trend of its industry peers including Mankind Pharma, JSW Infrastructure, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, and Tata Technologies. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 2.71% and 2.7% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|356.1
|11.7
|3.4
|394.7
|204.65
|226240.45
|Mankind Pharma
|2147.9
|1.85
|0.09
|2488.65
|1320.4
|86042.39
|JSW Infrastructure
|295.75
|12.95
|4.58
|299.45
|141.75
|60673.43
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|191.75
|7.0
|3.79
|215.0
|49.99
|9870.9
|Tata Technologies
|1045.1
|13.5
|1.31
|1400.0
|1004.15
|42394.48
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹353.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹363.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹363.8 then there can be further positive price movement.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 3.67% and is currently trading at ₹357.05. However, over the past year, the price of Jio Financial Services shares has dropped by -99999.99% to ₹357.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.76%
|3 Months
|8.0%
|6 Months
|52.71%
|YTD
|47.82%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|353.9
|Support 1
|338.1
|Resistance 2
|363.8
|Support 2
|332.2
|Resistance 3
|369.7
|Support 3
|322.3
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 330.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹358 & ₹342.2 yesterday to end at ₹347.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend