Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees positive trading day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services, the open price was ₹356.5, the close price was ₹357.15, with a high of ₹359.75 and a low of ₹353.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹226,907.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹374.5, while the low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,289,362 shares traded.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is at ₹361.3, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 4.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.16%
|3 Months
|47.09%
|6 Months
|58.96%
|YTD
|53.29%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹357.15 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0. This indicates that the stock price has remained stable with no significant movement in either direction.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,289,362 with a closing price of ₹357.15.
