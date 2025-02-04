Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -2.98 %. The stock closed at 241.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.15 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 240.45 and closed slightly higher at 241.35. The stock reached a high of 240.45 and a low of 233 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 153,523.70 crore, Jio Financial Services continues to show resilience, considering its 52-week high of 394.70 and a low of 231.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 758,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1238.36Support 1231.7
Resistance 2242.29Support 2228.97
Resistance 3245.02Support 3225.04
04 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23218 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 758 k.

04 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹241.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 240.45 & 233 yesterday to end at 234.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.