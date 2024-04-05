Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stock on the Rise Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services closed at ₹357.15, with an open price of ₹359.5. The stock reached a high of ₹367.95 and a low of ₹358 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹229575.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹374.5, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3973914 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.02%
|3 Months
|44.87%
|6 Months
|60.29%
|YTD
|55.1%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹361.35, showing a percent change of 1.18 with a net change of 4.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards the company.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume was 3,973,914 shares with a closing price of ₹357.15.
