Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stock on the Rise Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 05 Apr 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 357.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 361.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services closed at 357.15, with an open price of 359.5. The stock reached a high of 367.95 and a low of 358 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 229575.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 374.5, while the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3973914 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.02%
3 Months44.87%
6 Months60.29%
YTD55.1%
1 Year-99999.99%
05 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹361.35, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹357.15

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 361.35, showing a percent change of 1.18 with a net change of 4.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards the company.

05 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹357.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume was 3,973,914 shares with a closing price of 357.15.

