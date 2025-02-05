Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 4.66 %. The stock closed at 234.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 236.40 and closed at 234.15. The stock reached a high of 246.90 and a low of 235. With a market capitalization of 1,48,644.50 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 394.70 and above its low of 231.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,890,403 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23937 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1890 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹234.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 246.90 & 235 yesterday to end at 245.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.