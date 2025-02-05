Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹236.40 and closed at ₹234.15. The stock reached a high of ₹246.90 and a low of ₹235. With a market capitalization of ₹1,48,644.50 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹394.70 and above its low of ₹231.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,890,403 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1890 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹246.90 & ₹235 yesterday to end at ₹245.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend