Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:37 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 332.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 338.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services had a volatile day on the stock market, with the open price at 338.1, reaching a high of 344.9 and a low of 327.15 before closing at 332.8. The market cap was at 214931.6 cr, with a 52-week high of 394.7 and a low of 204.65. The BSE volume was 538,593 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:37 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 350.35 & a low of 339.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1353.13Support 1342.58
Resistance 2357.02Support 2335.92
Resistance 3363.68Support 3332.03
05 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Jio Financial Services increased by 0.62% to reach 334.85, outperforming its peers. JSW Infrastructure, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, and Tata Technologies are experiencing a decline, while Mankind Pharma, another peer, is seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing a slight increase of 0.18% and a decrease of -0.09%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services334.852.050.62394.7204.65212739.72
Mankind Pharma2145.8553.652.562488.651411.8585960.27
JSW Infrastructure251.45-14.75-5.54300.0141.7551585.24
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency158.5-8.85-5.29215.049.998159.26
Tata Technologies1007.95-5.65-0.561400.0982.2540887.49
05 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹332.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 344.9 & 327.15 yesterday to end at 332.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

