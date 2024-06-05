Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services had a volatile day on the stock market, with the open price at ₹338.1, reaching a high of ₹344.9 and a low of ₹327.15 before closing at ₹332.8. The market cap was at ₹214931.6 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹394.7 and a low of ₹204.65. The BSE volume was 538,593 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 350.35 & a low of 339.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|353.13
|Support 1
|342.58
|Resistance 2
|357.02
|Support 2
|335.92
|Resistance 3
|363.68
|Support 3
|332.03
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Jio Financial Services increased by 0.62% to reach ₹334.85, outperforming its peers. JSW Infrastructure, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, and Tata Technologies are experiencing a decline, while Mankind Pharma, another peer, is seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing a slight increase of 0.18% and a decrease of -0.09%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|334.85
|2.05
|0.62
|394.7
|204.65
|212739.72
|Mankind Pharma
|2145.85
|53.65
|2.56
|2488.65
|1411.85
|85960.27
|JSW Infrastructure
|251.45
|-14.75
|-5.54
|300.0
|141.75
|51585.24
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|158.5
|-8.85
|-5.29
|215.0
|49.99
|8159.26
|Tata Technologies
|1007.95
|-5.65
|-0.56
|1400.0
|982.25
|40887.49
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹344.9 & ₹327.15 yesterday to end at ₹332.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend