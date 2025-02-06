Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 1.94 %. The stock closed at 245.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 249.80 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 247.20 and closed at 245.05. The stock reached a high of 254.30 and a low of 246.60. The company's market capitalization stood at 158,579.53 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 394.70 and a low of 231.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,128,112 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1254.13Support 1246.39
Resistance 2258.1Support 2242.62
Resistance 3261.87Support 3238.65
06 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24637 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1128 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹245.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 254.30 & 246.60 yesterday to end at 249.80. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

