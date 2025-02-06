Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹247.20 and closed at ₹245.05. The stock reached a high of ₹254.30 and a low of ₹246.60. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹158,579.53 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹394.70 and a low of ₹231.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,128,112 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|254.13
|Support 1
|246.39
|Resistance 2
|258.1
|Support 2
|242.62
|Resistance 3
|261.87
|Support 3
|238.65
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1128 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹254.30 & ₹246.60 yesterday to end at ₹249.80. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.