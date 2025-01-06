Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 304.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 307.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 307 and closed slightly lower at 304.95. The stock reached a high of 310.85 and a low of 304.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 195,331.7 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 394.7 and above its 52-week low of 231.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,208,100 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15022 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 76.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1208 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹304.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 310.85 & 304.25 yesterday to end at 307.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

