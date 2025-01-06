Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹307 and closed slightly lower at ₹304.95. The stock reached a high of ₹310.85 and a low of ₹304.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹195,331.7 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹394.7 and above its 52-week low of ₹231.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,208,100 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 76.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1208 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹310.85 & ₹304.25 yesterday to end at ₹307.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.