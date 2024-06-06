Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 345 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.15 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services ended the day with an open price of 351.9 and a close price of 345. The high for the day was 352.8, while the low was 348.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at 221824.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 394.7 and 204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 690922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 01:37:54 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 350.53 and 348.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 348.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 350.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 Jun 2024, 01:00:22 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Today, Jio Financial Services stock reached a high price of 352.8 and a low price of 348.1.

06 Jun 2024, 12:50:35 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -30.59% lower than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The volume of Jio Financial Services traded until 12 AM is 30.59% lower than yesterday, while the price was at 349.35, a decrease of 1.26%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

06 Jun 2024, 12:38:34 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services reached a high of 350.5 and a low of 348.1 in the preceding trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 349.85 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 349.25 and 348.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1350.3Support 1347.9
Resistance 2351.6Support 2346.8
Resistance 3352.7Support 3345.5
06 Jun 2024, 12:25:31 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days353.91
10 Days265.34
20 Days160.24
50 Days98.86
100 Days82.99
300 Days63.37
06 Jun 2024, 12:23:49 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 Jun 2024, 12:10:15 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹345 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 352.8 & 348.1 yesterday to end at 345. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

