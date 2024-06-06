Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services ended the day with an open price of ₹351.9 and a close price of ₹345. The high for the day was ₹352.8, while the low was ₹348.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹221824.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹394.7 and ₹204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 690922 shares.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 350.53 and 348.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 348.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 350.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Today, Jio Financial Services stock reached a high price of ₹352.8 and a low price of ₹348.1.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -30.59% lower than yesterday
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The volume of Jio Financial Services traded until 12 AM is 30.59% lower than yesterday, while the price was at ₹349.35, a decrease of 1.26%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services reached a high of 350.5 and a low of 348.1 in the preceding trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 349.85 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 349.25 and 348.3.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|350.3
|Support 1
|347.9
|Resistance 2
|351.6
|Support 2
|346.8
|Resistance 3
|352.7
|Support 3
|345.5
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|353.91
|10 Days
|265.34
|20 Days
|160.24
|50 Days
|98.86
|100 Days
|82.99
|300 Days
|63.37
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹345 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹352.8 & ₹348.1 yesterday to end at ₹345. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend