Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 08 Apr 2024, by 3.24 %. The stock closed at 361.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 373.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services had a stable performance on the last day with an open price of 361.45 and a close price of 361.35. The stock reached a high of 374.8 and a low of 359.35. The market capitalization stood at 237,009.27 crore, with a 52-week high matching the last day's high at 374.8. The BSE volume was 5,849,814 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹373.05, up 3.24% from yesterday's ₹361.35

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 373.05, representing a 3.24% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 11.7 points.

08 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹361.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 5,849,814 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 361.35.

