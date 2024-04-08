Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees positive trading day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services had a stable performance on the last day with an open price of ₹361.45 and a close price of ₹361.35. The stock reached a high of ₹374.8 and a low of ₹359.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹237,009.27 crore, with a 52-week high matching the last day's high at ₹374.8. The BSE volume was 5,849,814 shares traded.
The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is ₹373.05, representing a 3.24% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 11.7 points.
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 5,849,814 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹361.35.
