Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Decline in Trading Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹297.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹296.55. The stock experienced a high of ₹301.05 and a low of ₹297.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹190058.5 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹394.7 and above its 52-week low of ₹237.05. A total of 319,180 shares were traded on the BSE.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.73%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹298.1, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹299.25
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at ₹298.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹297.3 and ₹301.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹297.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 301.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 0.33%, currently trading at ₹300.25. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 23.41%, reaching ₹300.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.15%
|3 Months
|-9.64%
|6 Months
|-14.49%
|YTD
|0.15%
|1 Year
|23.41%
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|301.05
|Support 1
|297.3
|Resistance 2
|302.9
|Support 2
|295.4
|Resistance 3
|304.8
|Support 3
|293.55
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15281 k
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 319 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹296.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹301.05 & ₹297.05 yesterday to end at ₹299.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend