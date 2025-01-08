Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 299.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.1 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 297.05 and closed slightly lower at 296.55. The stock experienced a high of 301.05 and a low of 297.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 190058.5 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of 394.7 and above its 52-week low of 237.05. A total of 319,180 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:42 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.73%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Jio Financial Services Live Updates:

08 Jan 2025, 09:36 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹298.1, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹299.25

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at 298.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 297.3 and 301.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 297.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 301.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 0.33%, currently trading at 300.25. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 23.41%, reaching 300.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.15%
3 Months-9.64%
6 Months-14.49%
YTD0.15%
1 Year23.41%
08 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1301.05Support 1297.3
Resistance 2302.9Support 2295.4
Resistance 3304.8Support 3293.55
08 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15281 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 319 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹296.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 301.05 & 297.05 yesterday to end at 299.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

