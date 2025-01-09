Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹300.8 and closed at ₹299.25, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹300.8 and a low of ₹296.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹190,058.5 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 835,792. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹394.7, while the 52-week low is ₹237.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 835 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹300.8 & ₹296.3 yesterday to end at ₹298.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend