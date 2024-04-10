Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 10 Apr 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 369.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 367.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services' stock opened at 371.1, closed at 369.25, with a high of 374.7 and a low of 365.5 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 233,578.49 crore. The 52-week high was 378.7 and the low was 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,585,020 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹369.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume was 2,585,020 shares with a closing price of 369.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.