Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 250.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 249.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 249.95 and closed at 250.55, experiencing a high of 253 and a low of 246.20. The market capitalization stood at 158,293.85 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 394.70 and a low of 231.10. Additionally, the BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,402,954 shares, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1253.04Support 1246.42
Resistance 2256.2Support 2242.96
Resistance 3259.66Support 3239.8
10 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24002 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1402 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹250.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 253 & 246.20 yesterday to end at 249.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.