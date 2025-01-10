Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹299.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹298.6, with a high of ₹299.5 and a low of ₹288.65. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹183,768.75 crore. The stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹394.7 and a low of ₹237.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,448,716 shares, indicating significant market activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|295.43
|Support 1
|285.93
|Resistance 2
|301.72
|Support 2
|282.72
|Resistance 3
|304.93
|Support 3
|276.43
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1448 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹299.5 & ₹288.65 yesterday to end at ₹289.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend