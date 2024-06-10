Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 349.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.15 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 350, closed at 349.35 with a high of 355.2 and a low of 347.05. The market capitalization stood at 224366.23 crore. The 52-week high was at 394.7 and the 52-week low was at 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,313,564 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1356.43Support 1348.08
Resistance 2360.07Support 2343.37
Resistance 3364.78Support 3339.73
10 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13954 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1313 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹349.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 355.2 & 347.05 yesterday to end at 349.35. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

