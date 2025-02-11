Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -2.59 %. The stock closed at 249.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242.90 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 249.75 and closed slightly lower at 249.35. The stock reached a high of 250.20 and a low of 242.15, reflecting some volatility. The market capitalization stood at 154,199.23 crore, with a trading volume of 484,619 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 394.70 and a low of 231.10.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23456 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 484 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹249.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 250.20 & 242.15 yesterday to end at 242.90. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

