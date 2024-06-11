Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹356.75, with a high of ₹357.4 and a low of ₹349. The closing price was ₹353.15. The market capitalization was ₹222,587.31 crore with a 52-week high of ₹394.7 and a 52-week low of ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,935,844 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|355.63
|Support 1
|346.98
|Resistance 2
|360.82
|Support 2
|343.52
|Resistance 3
|364.28
|Support 3
|338.33
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1935 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹357.4 & ₹349 yesterday to end at ₹353.15. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.