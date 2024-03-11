Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹329.35, closed at ₹326.35 with a high of ₹337.2 and a low of ₹324.25. The market capitalization was ₹212104.39 crore. The 52-week high was ₹348 and the 52-week low was ₹204.65. BSE volume stood at 3826915 shares traded.
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹348.5, with a percent change of 4.39 and a net change of 14.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing potential growth and investor interest in the company. It is important to monitor further developments to assess the sustainability of this upward trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.03%
|3 Months
|25.7%
|6 Months
|32.61%
|YTD
|43.34%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Jio Financial Services stock is currently trading at ₹333.85, with a percent change of 2.3 and a net change of 7.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume was 3,826,915 shares with a closing price of ₹326.35.
