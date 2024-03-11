Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 4.39 %. The stock closed at 333.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 348.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 329.35, closed at 326.35 with a high of 337.2 and a low of 324.25. The market capitalization was 212104.39 crore. The 52-week high was 348 and the 52-week low was 204.65. BSE volume stood at 3826915 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹348.5, up 4.39% from yesterday's ₹333.85

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 348.5, with a percent change of 4.39 and a net change of 14.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing potential growth and investor interest in the company. It is important to monitor further developments to assess the sustainability of this upward trend.

11 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.03%
3 Months25.7%
6 Months32.61%
YTD43.34%
1 Year-99999.99%
11 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹333.85, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹326.35

Jio Financial Services stock is currently trading at 333.85, with a percent change of 2.3 and a net change of 7.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹326.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume was 3,826,915 shares with a closing price of 326.35.

