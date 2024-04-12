Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees strong trading day, stocks rise

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services ended the day with an open price of ₹370.95 and a close price of ₹367.65. The high for the day was ₹372.35, while the low was ₹367.65. The market cap stood at ₹235262.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹378.7 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 953033 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.74%
|3 Months
|46.82%
|6 Months
|64.57%
|YTD
|59.03%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is ₹370.3, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 2.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services on the BSE had a volume of 953,033 shares with a closing price of ₹367.65.
