Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services had a trading day with an open price of ₹351.45, a close price of ₹350.35, a high of ₹354.25, and a low of ₹349.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹222,523.78 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹394.7, while the 52-week low was at ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,441,026 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|353.1
|Support 1
|348.4
|Resistance 2
|356.15
|Support 2
|346.75
|Resistance 3
|357.8
|Support 3
|343.7
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1441 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹354.25 & ₹349.5 yesterday to end at ₹350.35. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.