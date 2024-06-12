Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 12 Jun 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 350.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 350.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services had a trading day with an open price of 351.45, a close price of 350.35, a high of 354.25, and a low of 349.5. The market capitalization stood at 222,523.78 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 394.7, while the 52-week low was at 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,441,026 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1353.1Support 1348.4
Resistance 2356.15Support 2346.75
Resistance 3357.8Support 3343.7
12 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15886 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1441 k.

12 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹350.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 354.25 & 349.5 yesterday to end at 350.35. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

