Active Stocks
Mon Mar 11 2024 15:57:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.50 -2.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.15 -2.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,427.05 -1.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,028.00 -1.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.50 -1.86%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 12 Mar 2024, by 6.56 %. The stock closed at 333.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price TodayPremium
Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services' stock on the last day opened at 337, closed at 333.85 with a high of 359.9 and a low of 332.5. The market cap was 226018.08 cr with a 52-week high of 348 and a low of 204.65. The BSE volume was 6678572 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:01:02 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹333.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a BSE volume of 6,678,572 shares with a closing price of 333.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie