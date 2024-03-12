Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services' stock on the last day opened at ₹337, closed at ₹333.85 with a high of ₹359.9 and a low of ₹332.5. The market cap was ₹226018.08 cr with a 52-week high of ₹348 and a low of ₹204.65. The BSE volume was 6678572 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹333.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a BSE volume of 6,678,572 shares with a closing price of ₹333.85.