Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 12 Mar 2024, by 6.56 %. The stock closed at 333.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services' stock on the last day opened at 337, closed at 333.85 with a high of 359.9 and a low of 332.5. The market cap was 226018.08 cr with a 52-week high of 348 and a low of 204.65. The BSE volume was 6678572 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹333.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a BSE volume of 6,678,572 shares with a closing price of 333.85.

