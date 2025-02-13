Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 227.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.15 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 233.95 and closed at 235.90, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 233.95 and dipped to a low of 223.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of 144,613.36 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 394.70 and a low of 231.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,028,460 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:36 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹230.15, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹227.80

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at 230.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 222.62 and 233.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 222.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 233.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1233.37Support 1222.62
Resistance 2239.05Support 2217.55
Resistance 3244.12Support 3211.87
13 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 46 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25388 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 81.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 1028 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹235.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 233.95 & 223.40 yesterday to end at 227.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

