Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹233.95 and closed at ₹235.90, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹233.95 and dipped to a low of ₹223.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹144,613.36 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹394.70 and a low of ₹231.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,028,460 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at ₹230.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹222.62 and ₹233.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹222.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 233.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|233.37
|Support 1
|222.62
|Resistance 2
|239.05
|Support 2
|217.55
|Resistance 3
|244.12
|Support 3
|211.87
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 81.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 1028 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹233.95 & ₹223.40 yesterday to end at ₹227.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend