Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹352.4, reaching a high of ₹363.5 and a low of ₹351.5 before closing at ₹350.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹229,290.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹394.7 and a 52-week low of ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,794,862 shares traded.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 83.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹363.5 & ₹351.5 yesterday to end at ₹350.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend