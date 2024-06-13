Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 3.04 %. The stock closed at 350.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 352.4, reaching a high of 363.5 and a low of 351.5 before closing at 350.25. The market capitalization stood at 229,290.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 394.7 and a 52-week low of 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,794,862 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17912 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 83.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹350.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 363.5 & 351.5 yesterday to end at 350.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

