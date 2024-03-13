Active Stocks
Wed Mar 13 2024 09:34:01
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.90 5.85%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.95 -1.64%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,005.90 -1.05%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,463.75 0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 334.85 -2.90%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2024, by 1.69 %. The stock closed at 355.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 361.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price TodayPremium
Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 359.85, with a high of 374.5 and a low of 358.55. The stock closed at 355.75. The market capitalization stood at 229830.06 crore. The 52-week high was 359.9 and the low was 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 10,904,456 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:31:44 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.17%
3 Months42.02%
6 Months48.15%
YTD55.33%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Mar 2024, 09:03:37 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹361.75, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹355.75

The Jio Financial Services stock is currently trading at 361.75, reflecting a 1.69% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 6 points. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement in the recent trading session.

13 Mar 2024, 08:03:46 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹355.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,904,456 and the closing price was 355.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie