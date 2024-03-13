Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹359.85, with a high of ₹374.5 and a low of ₹358.55. The stock closed at ₹355.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹229830.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹359.9 and the low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 10,904,456 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.17%
|3 Months
|42.02%
|6 Months
|48.15%
|YTD
|55.33%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The Jio Financial Services stock is currently trading at ₹361.75, reflecting a 1.69% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 6 points. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement in the recent trading session.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,904,456 and the closing price was ₹355.75.
