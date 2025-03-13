Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2025, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 225.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.30 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 227.65 and closed at 225.50, indicating a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 228.95 and a low of 223.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 142,532.73 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 612,584 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 394.70 and a low of 198.60.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:45 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 31.68% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 31.68% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 223.80, reflecting a decrease of 0.75%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price change paired with high volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price change with significant volume may signal a further drop in prices.

13 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 226.85 & a low of 223.85 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 225.82 and 224.73 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1226.05Support 1223.05
Resistance 2227.95Support 2221.95
Resistance 3229.05Support 3220.05
13 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹225.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 228.95 & 223.85 yesterday to end at 224.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

