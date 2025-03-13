Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹227.65 and closed at ₹225.50, indicating a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹228.95 and a low of ₹223.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹142,532.73 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 612,584 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹394.70 and a low of ₹198.60.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 31.68% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹223.80, reflecting a decrease of 0.75%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price change paired with high volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price change with significant volume may signal a further drop in prices.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 226.85 & a low of 223.85 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 225.82 and 224.73 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|226.05
|Support 1
|223.05
|Resistance 2
|227.95
|Support 2
|221.95
|Resistance 3
|229.05
|Support 3
|220.05
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹228.95 & ₹223.85 yesterday to end at ₹224.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.