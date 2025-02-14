Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹228.70 and closed at ₹227.80, experiencing a high of ₹232.95 and a low of ₹227.10. The market capitalization stood at ₹144,740.32 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹394.70 and a low of ₹223.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,576,691 shares, reflecting active market participation despite the slight decline in closing price.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|231.61
|Support 1
|226.22
|Resistance 2
|235.03
|Support 2
|224.25
|Resistance 3
|237.0
|Support 3
|220.83
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1576 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹232.95 & ₹227.10 yesterday to end at ₹228. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend