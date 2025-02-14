Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2025, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 227.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 228.70 and closed at 227.80, experiencing a high of 232.95 and a low of 227.10. The market capitalization stood at 144,740.32 crores, with a 52-week high of 394.70 and a low of 223.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,576,691 shares, reflecting active market participation despite the slight decline in closing price.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1231.61Support 1226.22
Resistance 2235.03Support 2224.25
Resistance 3237.0Support 3220.83
14 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25586 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1576 k.

14 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹227.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 232.95 & 227.10 yesterday to end at 228. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

