Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹277.25 and closed at ₹280.65, experiencing a high of ₹277.9 and a low of ₹265.1. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹178,241.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹394.7 and a low of ₹237.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,433,473 shares, indicating active market participation.
14 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹280.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹277.9 & ₹265.1 yesterday to end at ₹266.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend