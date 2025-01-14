Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -5.15 %. The stock closed at 280.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 277.25 and closed at 280.65, experiencing a high of 277.9 and a low of 265.1. The company's market capitalization stood at 178,241.4 crore, with a 52-week high of 394.7 and a low of 237.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,433,473 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹280.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 277.9 & 265.1 yesterday to end at 266.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

