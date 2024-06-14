Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services opened at ₹365 and closed at ₹360.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹366.45 and a low of ₹358.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹229,226.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹394.7 and ₹204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,122,769 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|365.07
|Support 1
|356.87
|Resistance 2
|369.83
|Support 2
|353.43
|Resistance 3
|373.27
|Support 3
|348.67
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1122 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹366.45 & ₹358.3 yesterday to end at ₹360.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend