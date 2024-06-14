Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 360.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services opened at 365 and closed at 360.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 366.45 and a low of 358.3. The market capitalization stands at 229,226.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 394.7 and 204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,122,769 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1365.07Support 1356.87
Resistance 2369.83Support 2353.43
Resistance 3373.27Support 3348.67
14 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19677 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1122 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹360.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 366.45 & 358.3 yesterday to end at 360.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.