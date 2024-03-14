Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹365.1 and closed at ₹361.75. The high for the day was ₹367.2 and the low was ₹324.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹208514.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹374.5 and ₹204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5123831 shares traded.
14 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
