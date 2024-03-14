Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -9.27 %. The stock closed at 361.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 365.1 and closed at 361.75. The high for the day was 367.2 and the low was 324.5. The market capitalization stood at 208514.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 374.5 and 204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5123831 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹361.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Jio Financial Services had a BSE volume of 5123831 shares with a closing price of 361.75.

