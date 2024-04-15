Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹370.45 and closed at ₹370.3. The stock reached a high of ₹378.7 and a low of ₹368.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹236564.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹378.7 and ₹204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1861368 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.02%
|3 Months
|42.64%
|6 Months
|65.75%
|YTD
|59.78%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is ₹372.35, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume was 1,861,368 shares with a closing price of ₹370.3.
