Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 15 Apr 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 370.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 372.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 370.45 and closed at 370.3. The stock reached a high of 378.7 and a low of 368.25. The market capitalization stood at 236564.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 378.7 and 204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1861368 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.02%
3 Months42.64%
6 Months65.75%
YTD59.78%
1 Year-99999.99%
15 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹372.35, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹370.3

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 372.35, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

15 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹370.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume was 1,861,368 shares with a closing price of 370.3.

