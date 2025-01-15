Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 2.55 %. The stock closed at 266.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 273 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 266.95 and closed slightly lower at 266.20. The stock reached a high of 274.10 and a low of 264.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 169,092.7 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 394.70 and above its 52-week low of 237.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,200,589 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1275.8Support 1266.6
Resistance 2279.2Support 2260.8
Resistance 3285.0Support 3257.4
15 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17005 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

15 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹266.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 274.1 & 264.25 yesterday to end at 273. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.