Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 3.12 %. The stock closed at 328.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 338.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹328.1 and closed at ₹328.2 with a high of ₹341.6 and a low of ₹317.7. The market capitalization stood at 215026.9 crore with a 52-week high of ₹374.5 and a 52-week low of ₹204.65. The BSE volume recorded was 7401825 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:00:20 AM IST
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹328.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a BSE volume of 7,401,825 shares with a closing price of ₹328.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!