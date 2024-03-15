Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 3.12 %. The stock closed at 328.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 338.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 328.1 and closed at 328.2 with a high of 341.6 and a low of 317.7. The market capitalization stood at 215026.9 crore with a 52-week high of 374.5 and a 52-week low of 204.65. The BSE volume recorded was 7401825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹328.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a BSE volume of 7,401,825 shares with a closing price of 328.2.

