Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Soars in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Soars in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 2.81 %. The stock closed at 354.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price TodayPremium
Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services saw a positive trend on the last day with an open price of 362.5 and a close price of 372.35. The stock reached a high of 363 and a low of 351. The market capitalization stood at 225160.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 378.7 and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 6631029 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:00:55 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹364.35, up 2.81% from yesterday's ₹354.4

Jio Financial Services stock is currently trading at 364.35, with a 2.81% increase in price and a net change of 9.95. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance. Investors may view this as a good opportunity for potential growth in their investment.

Click here for Jio Financial Services Dividend

16 Apr 2024, 10:30:04 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services364.6510.252.89378.7204.65231672.51
Mankind Pharma2274.359.650.432417.151240.7591107.83
JSW Infrastructure239.03.61.53276.0141.7550190.04
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency160.72.151.36215.049.9936713.52
Tata Technologies1070.45.550.521400.01020.043422.76
16 Apr 2024, 10:23:34 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹363.5, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹354.4

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 363.5 with a percent change of 2.57, representing a net change of 9.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a moderate increase in value.

16 Apr 2024, 10:22:31 AM IST

Jio Financial Services shares spike 5% after company announces JV with BlackRock

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/jio-financial-services-shares-spike-5-after-company-announces-jv-with-blackrock-11713239692295.html

16 Apr 2024, 10:12:30 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock had a low of 363 and a high of 371.75 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 09:41:30 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹367.9, up 3.81% from yesterday's ₹354.4

The Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 367.9, reflecting a 3.81% increase. The net change is 13.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value. This suggests that Jio Financial Services stock has experienced a notable uptrend in the recent trading period.

16 Apr 2024, 09:31:43 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.06%
3 Months32.69%
6 Months57.61%
YTD52.09%
1 Year-99999.99%
16 Apr 2024, 09:02:09 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹354.4, down -4.82% from yesterday's ₹372.35

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 354.4 with a percent change of -4.82% and a net change of -17.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock value. Investors may need to closely monitor the stock for any further developments or changes in the market.

16 Apr 2024, 08:02:40 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹372.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,631,029 and the closing price was 372.35.

