Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Soars in Trading Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services saw a positive trend on the last day with an open price of ₹362.5 and a close price of ₹372.35. The stock reached a high of ₹363 and a low of ₹351. The market capitalization stood at ₹225160.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹378.7 and the 52-week low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 6631029 shares traded.
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹364.35, up 2.81% from yesterday's ₹354.4
Jio Financial Services stock is currently trading at ₹364.35, with a 2.81% increase in price and a net change of 9.95. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance. Investors may view this as a good opportunity for potential growth in their investment.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|364.65
|10.25
|2.89
|378.7
|204.65
|231672.51
|Mankind Pharma
|2274.35
|9.65
|0.43
|2417.15
|1240.75
|91107.83
|JSW Infrastructure
|239.0
|3.6
|1.53
|276.0
|141.75
|50190.04
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|160.7
|2.15
|1.36
|215.0
|49.99
|36713.52
|Tata Technologies
|1070.4
|5.55
|0.52
|1400.0
|1020.0
|43422.76
Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹363.5, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹354.4
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹363.5 with a percent change of 2.57, representing a net change of 9.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a moderate increase in value.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services stock had a low of ₹363 and a high of ₹371.75 on the current day.
Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹367.9, up 3.81% from yesterday's ₹354.4
The Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹367.9, reflecting a 3.81% increase. The net change is 13.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value. This suggests that Jio Financial Services stock has experienced a notable uptrend in the recent trading period.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.06%
|3 Months
|32.69%
|6 Months
|57.61%
|YTD
|52.09%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹354.4, down -4.82% from yesterday's ₹372.35
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹354.4 with a percent change of -4.82% and a net change of -17.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock value. Investors may need to closely monitor the stock for any further developments or changes in the market.
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹372.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,631,029 and the closing price was ₹372.35.
