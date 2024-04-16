LIVE UPDATES

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Soars in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST Trade

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 2.81 %. The stock closed at 354.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.