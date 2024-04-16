Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Soars in Trading Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services saw a positive trend on the last day with an open price of ₹362.5 and a close price of ₹372.35. The stock reached a high of ₹363 and a low of ₹351. The market capitalization stood at ₹225160.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹378.7 and the 52-week low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 6631029 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services stock is currently trading at ₹364.35, with a 2.81% increase in price and a net change of 9.95. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance. Investors may view this as a good opportunity for potential growth in their investment.
Click here for Jio Financial Services Dividend
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|364.65
|10.25
|2.89
|378.7
|204.65
|231672.51
|Mankind Pharma
|2274.35
|9.65
|0.43
|2417.15
|1240.75
|91107.83
|JSW Infrastructure
|239.0
|3.6
|1.53
|276.0
|141.75
|50190.04
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|160.7
|2.15
|1.36
|215.0
|49.99
|36713.52
|Tata Technologies
|1070.4
|5.55
|0.52
|1400.0
|1020.0
|43422.76
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹363.5 with a percent change of 2.57, representing a net change of 9.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a moderate increase in value.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/jio-financial-services-shares-spike-5-after-company-announces-jv-with-blackrock-11713239692295.html
Jio Financial Services stock had a low of ₹363 and a high of ₹371.75 on the current day.
The Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹367.9, reflecting a 3.81% increase. The net change is 13.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value. This suggests that Jio Financial Services stock has experienced a notable uptrend in the recent trading period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.06%
|3 Months
|32.69%
|6 Months
|57.61%
|YTD
|52.09%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹354.4 with a percent change of -4.82% and a net change of -17.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock value. Investors may need to closely monitor the stock for any further developments or changes in the market.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,631,029 and the closing price was ₹372.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!